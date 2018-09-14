Man punched and kicked and left in bushes near YMCA

A man in his forties was robbed, punched and kicked before being left in a bush unconscious on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery which happened on Sunday, September 9.

The victim was targeted as he walked down High Street in Chalvey and behind the YMCA building towards the Chalvey recreation ground at around 4am.

He was approached by two men who punched and kicked him until he was unconscious.

The offenders then moved him behind some bushes between the YMCA and Chalvey recreation ground and made off with his phone and other personal items.

It is believed that the offenders went in to the BP Fuel Station on High Street Chalvey following the assault.

Having suffered a broken jaw and facial bruising the victim in his forties is still being treated in hospital.

The first offender was wearing a grey hooded jumper with lines down the arms which looked like rips from a distance and the second offender was riding a bike.

Investigating officer, PC Jacqueline Barnes, of the Investigation Hub in Slough, said: “This was a very serious assault and I would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident.

“The victim is still recovering in hospital and his injuries could have been even worse as he was left unconscious without medical help.

“If you do have information about this incident, please contact the 24-hour police call centre on 101 or you can make a report online here quoting the reference number ‘43180275703’.

“You can also make a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”