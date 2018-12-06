Tower House and Ashbourne House redevelopment plans discussed in presentation

Plans to demolish and replace a mostly empty pair of ‘poorly designed’ sixties council housing blocks in Chalvey Park were discussed during a pre-application presentation at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Wednesday).

The demolition of Tower House and Ashbourne House was approved by SBC’s cabinet in January, but two residents are still holding out, despite having been offered substantial amounts of money by the council to leave.

SBC’s plans for the replacement towers which will see 202 council homes replacing the current 120 flats are yet to go through the application process.

The mixture of one, two and three bed units would be 110 car parking spaces including 12 wheelchair spaces and one car club space, up from the current 64 parking spaces on site.

The plans show varying building heights ranging from four to 16 storeys, which have been designed to relate to their immediate neighbours.

The current towers are both 11 storeys high.

Presenting to planning committee members at The Curve in William Street, SBC housing and developments and services contracts lead John Griffiths said: “This is a council application to provide council housing and replacing what I would consider as a blight on the area.”

He said the current flats were ‘poorly designed in the sixties.

The plans, which members of the public have been asked to share their views on, include an open space for every home, such as a garden, balcony or terrace, which the current blocks do not have.

The existing open space and play park will be replaced under the plans, with a private outdoor space for residents only and an open space for the public running centrally through the site

“I like it, I like it, just wanted to say it out loud. This is a really great, first class exemplar of how we can take spaces like that and regenerate,” said cabinet member for planning and transport Councillor Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough).

Councillor Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said: “People aren’t just going to magically get rid of their cars. Some of them are going to move in with their car and they’re not going to have any parking spaces.”

Non-committee member Councillor Atiq Sandhu (Lab, Chalvey) said the removal of the play park will have a ‘negative’ effect on the ward’s children and says those who cannot afford to go ice skating or bowling are likely to use the park.