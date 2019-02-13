Three boys arrested following reports of assault at Slough and Eton School

Three boys were arrested by Thames Valley Police following reports that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted at Slough and Eton School on Friday.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy, all from Slough, were arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

When asked about the incident on Monday, Thames Valley Air Ambulance said its helicopter had been dispatched to the Slough area but could not give a precise location.

The Ragstone Road school had previously dismissed rumours on social media that a boy had died as 'inappropriate gossip' and said that while someone was injured on the football pitches, no one incurred 'serious injuries'.

The secondary school has been reached for comment with regards to the arrests, although it previously said it would be making no further comment on the incident on the grounds of confidentiality.