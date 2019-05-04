Police appeal for information after hit and run incident involving seven-year-old girl

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in Chalvey.

At about 7.30pm on Thursday, April 25 a car was driving along Ladbroke Grove when it collided with a seven-year-old girl.

The driver drove off, with the youngster receiving hospital treatment for leg and head injuries.

She has since been discharged.

The girl was with three other girls at the time but nobody else was injured.

Police said the car was black and was being driven by a man.

Investigating officer, Dawn Seston of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.

“This incident happened in a busy street when there were a lot of people in the area.

“We would ask anyone with information to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or go to our website quoting reference 43190124540. Alternatively, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.