    • Three people evacuated after fire in Chalvey

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Three people were evacuated from a house in Chalvey after a fire broke out at the back of the property.

    Two fire crews from Slough and one from Langley attended the house in Ragstone Road at about 12.30am this morning (Friday), spending an hour on the scene.

    The rear of the house - which is under renovation - had caught fire, causing three occupants to be evacuated. No people were injured.

    It is not clear how the fire started.

