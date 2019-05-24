Three people evacuated after fire in Chalvey

10:02AM, Friday 24 May 2019
Three people were evacuated from a house in Chalvey after a fire broke out at the back of the property.
Two fire crews from Slough and one from Langley attended the house in Ragstone Road at about 12.30am this morning (Friday), spending an hour on the scene.
The rear of the house - which is under renovation - had caught fire, causing three occupants to be evacuated. No people were injured.
It is not clear how the fire started.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a man in a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.