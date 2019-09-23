Chalvey Road West closed following collision with pedestrian and vehicle

05:28PM, Monday 23 September 2019
Chalvey Road West is currently closed following a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to Slough Borough Council.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible as congestion is expected.
Updates to follow
