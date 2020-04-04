CCTV released in connection with petrol station assault in Chalvey

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following and assault at a petrol station in Chalvey.

The incident took place at Esso petrol station in High Street at about 7.45pm on Sunday, February 23.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation with a man inside the petrol station shop.

When he left the shop, the man assaulted the victim on the petrol station forecourt.

The victim was punched to the side of the head, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Toby Iredale, based at Slough police station, said: “We would like to speak to them in this image as we believe he could vital information about this investigation.

“If this is you, or if you recognise this man, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200062613.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”