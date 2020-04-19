CCTV released after paramedic finds car windscreen smashed in Chalvey

An appeal has been launched after an off-duty paramedic discovered the windscreen of their car had been smashed by a brick when it was parked.

The incident happened at around 4.20pm in The Crescent, Chalvey on Wednesday, April 15.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV of a man who may have information about the incident of criminal damage.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Fry of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, based at Slough, said: “A paramedic has had their car window smashed, which meant that when they went out to go to work they were unable to due to the damage to their vehicle.

“If you recognise the person in the image we would ask you to please get in touch.

“This incident happened at a time when there may have been people driving on Chalvey Road East, and we would ask anyone who was driving and has dash-cam footage or saw this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200114070.