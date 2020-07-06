Resident parking permit scheme proposed for Chalvey roads

02:13PM, Monday 06 July 2020
Chalvey residents have been asked to have their say on proposals for a resident parking scheme.
The council says from September there will be 'significantly increased traffic congestion' and parking pressure in residential roads due to the completion of the Grove Academy.
The new school will expand to 1,900 students, plus teachers and support staff within the next few years.
The council is proposing a residents parking scheme which would operate Monday to Friday from 8am-6pm. If residents wanted to park in the area during this time they would need a parking permit at the cost of £25 per year.
Parking restrictions such as yellow lines, parking bays and the permit scheme are proposed to control parking in the residential areas.
On the council website it states: "We understand there may be a number of additional financial pressures on your household at this time. We are therefore able to offer one free Resident Permit to each household for the first two years the scheme is operational. This offer has only been made available to residents in the vicinity of the Grove Academy School and does not apply elsewhere in the borough."
One additional permit can be purchased per household, but only where kerb capacity allows.
The council would like to hear from people who live in the following roads:
Alexandra Road
Brammas Close
Chalvey Road West
Church Street
Clive Court
Damson Grove
Greenwatt Way
High Street Chalvey
High Street Slough
Ladbrooke Road
Spackmans Way
The Green
Turton Way
White Hart Road
Residents and local businesses are encouraged to submit their views. A survey can be filled out online. Any questions should be directed to parking@slough.gov.uk
The consultation period will close on Friday, July 17.
be_ transparent
15:42, 06 July 2020
Yes, its is so kind of the council - now they have moved their offices out of the area and they have closed off the extra car parking spaces in Montem Leisure centre they allocated for themselves, and shut half of the A4, the next step is to smother the area in parking restrictions. It is so kind of them to remove the ability for you to park your car (heaven help you if your household has more than one !!!!) with a time limited deal "if space allows" :-D But what about the teachers at Grove Academy School ? No doubt they will have their own allocated car parking spaces. Whats next to the new council palace ? A council car park. It is one rule for us and another for them. Because this is a consultation that the council wants done quick the consultation period is 10 working days - but somehow they expect Slough people to sit in traffic jams for 6 months on the A4 before even starting their "consultation" - dream on - the petition has already reached over 5,500 signatures !
