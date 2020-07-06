Resident parking permit scheme proposed for Chalvey roads

Chalvey residents have been asked to have their say on proposals for a resident parking scheme.

The council says from September there will be 'significantly increased traffic congestion' and parking pressure in residential roads due to the completion of the Grove Academy.

The new school will expand to 1,900 students, plus teachers and support staff within the next few years.

The council is proposing a residents parking scheme which would operate Monday to Friday from 8am-6pm. If residents wanted to park in the area during this time they would need a parking permit at the cost of £25 per year.

Parking restrictions such as yellow lines, parking bays and the permit scheme are proposed to control parking in the residential areas.

On the council website it states: "We understand there may be a number of additional financial pressures on your household at this time. We are therefore able to offer one free Resident Permit to each household for the first two years the scheme is operational. This offer has only been made available to residents in the vicinity of the Grove Academy School and does not apply elsewhere in the borough."

One additional permit can be purchased per household, but only where kerb capacity allows.

The council would like to hear from people who live in the following roads:

Alexandra Road

Brammas Close

Chalvey Road West

Church Street

Clive Court

Damson Grove

Greenwatt Way

High Street Chalvey

High Street Slough

Ladbrooke Road

Spackmans Way

The Green

Turton Way

White Hart Road

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to submit their views. A survey can be filled out online. Any questions should be directed to parking@slough.gov.uk

The consultation period will close on Friday, July 17.