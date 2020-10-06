Man in ‘critical condition’ following serious assault in Chalvey Road East

A man suffered serious head injuries during an attack in Chalvey Road East last night (Monday).

The victim, in his 40s, was hospitalised after being hit in the head at about 8.45pm.

Thames Valley Police said he remains in hospital in a ‘critical condition’.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dean Brown, based at Maidenhead Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation however we believe it is likely there were people in the area at the time who may have seen or heard something, and may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage.”

Chalvey Road East is closed while police carry out an investigation into the attack.

The force told residents to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200313453.

Alternatively, you can make a report online by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.