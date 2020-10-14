Kitchen fire in Chalvey causes significant smoke damage

A kitchen fire in Chalvey caused significant smoke damage to the property this morning.

At 10.30am in Hillside, firefighters were called out to the fire, which damaged the kitchen and spread smoke throughout the house.

No one was injured and no one was inside the building when the firefighters arrived.

The teams from Slough and Langley entered the property with breathing apparatus and a hose reel. They were on the scene for an hour.

Slough Fire Station would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms.