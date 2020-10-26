Elderly man targeted by distraction burglary in Chalvey

An elderly man was targeted by a distraction burglary in Chalvey this morning.

Police said a man knocked on the victim’s door in Spackmans Way shortly before 9am and pretended to be from the water board.

Once inside, the suspect left the front door open and spent five to 10 minutes rummaging under the sink.

During this time, two other men snuck into the property and searched the victim’s bedroom, stealing cash and other valuables.

The man who knocked on the door is described as a white male aged in his 20s with a slim build and approximately 5ft 7ins.

He was wearing a dark hooded top and grey joggers with a black stripe down the sides.

His accomplices were also wearing black clothing but no further description was provided.

Anyone with CCTV footage from around the area should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200343476.

Tips to protect yourself from distraction burglaries include keeping doors locked at all times, keeping the door on the chain if you decide to open it and checking the identity of any unknown caller by calling their company.