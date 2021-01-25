Chalvey councillors set to meet and resolve new parking scheme issues

Chalvey councillors and highway officers are set to meet this week to resolve issues surrounding a 'draconian' and 'unacceptable' parking scheme, following pushback from angry residents.

Locals on Alexandra Road, Turton Way, and Primary Way submitted two petitions last week vehemently opposing new controlled parking measures including double yellow lines, parking bays, and a permit scheme.

This was due to the expected ‘significantly increased traffic and parking pressure’ on nearby roads because the Grove Academy is expanding to nearly 2,000 students within the next few years.

A 21-day consultation was carried out between June 26 and July 17, 2020 – but the petitioner and Alexandra Road resident Waqar Younus said he and other locals saw no communication regarding this scheme.

Following pressure from residents, who accused Slough Borough Council of not listening to them, Chalvey councillors and highway officers are set to meet this week to try and reach a solution.

This was confirmed by the leader of the council, councillor James Swindlehurst (Labour: Cippenham Green), last week in a letter to the petitioners, saying: “The consultation was about bringing in the principle of introducing parking measures before the new school opens and adds parking pressure to Alexandra Road and nearby roads.

“I do appreciate resident concerns that the recent double yellow lines have significantly reduced the space for residential parking – and there may be some scope to restore some additional capacity for residential parking.

“This will be explored in a meeting that has been arranged for next week between your ward councillors and highways officers alongside the other concerns you have raised.

“I or your ward councillors will update you as to the outcome of this meeting in due course.”

Cllr Swindlehurst added approximately 1,000 households in the immediate area were written to asking for feedback on the parking scheme.

Mr Younus said a majority of residents on the affected roads opposed the parking plans and scolded the council for 'misusing' public funds.

He warned councillors if the scheme were to still go ahead, he will not 'give up fighting' the council over this issue.