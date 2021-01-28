Witness appeal for robbery by group of teens in Chalvey high street

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery of a 13-year-old in Chalvey.

The victim was approached by a group of girls at the bus stop in the high street, at around 3.20pm last Thursday (January 21).

One of the girls lunged at her and attempted to grab her mobile phone. Another spat in the victim’s face.

The girl who attempted to snatch the phone is described as white with a tanned complexion, about 10-11 years old, around 5ft, with dark brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a long-sleeved blue top with stars on, dark blue jeans and light pink shoes.

The girl who spat at the victim is described as white, about 12 years old, 5”2 with long messy hair, wearing a long grey zipped up coat. Two other girls were wearing green jackets with the hoods up.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43210027724 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.