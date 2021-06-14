Police on the hunt for man after rape in Chalvey Recreation Ground

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in Slough.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday, June 13) at about 10am at Chalvey Recreation Ground.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman was approached in Slough High Street by a man.

He began talking to her and then walked with her to from the Esso garage to buy some drinks.

They then walked to Chalvey Recreation Ground where the man assaulted and raped her.

He then left the scene. The victim then informed a member of the public what had happened and police were called.

The offender is described as a Somalian man, aged in his twenties, 6’’2, of medium build and with a bowl afro haircut.

He was wearing a baby blue Adidas jacket with a zip up the front and white stripes down the sleeves and ‘Somalia’ on the back in white, also a navy-blue T-shirt underneath with a circular emblem on the chest.

He also wore faded blue jeans and a small black bag which he wore across his body.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Emily Evans, based at Slough police station, said: “This is clearly a very distressing and upsetting incident, and the victim is being supported by our officers at this time.

“It is really important that we find out as much information as possible about this offence, so I would ask anyone who has any information about it at all, however unimportant it may seem, to come forward.

“Your information could be key to us locating this offender, so please get in touch if you think you can help.

“You can call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210258367. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously o 0800 555 111 or make a report online.

“Members of the public might see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate this offence. If you have any concerns or questions at all, please don’t hesitate to approach our officers.”