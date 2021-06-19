Slough man arrested on suspicion of rape at Chalvey Recreation Ground

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with a rape incident in Slough.

A 32-year-old man from Slough was arrested on Thursday (June 17) on suspicion of rape.

The arrest is in connection with an incident on Sunday (June 13), when a 27-year-old woman was approached by a man in High Street, before they both walked to Chalvey Recreation Ground where she was subsequently raped.

The arrested man has been released on police bail until July 15, while the investigation continues.