Firefighters called to building blaze in Chalvey

11:33AM, Friday 30 July 2021
Firefighters were called to a building fire in Chalvey last night.
Crews from Slough and Langley attended the scene in Burlington Avenue at about 10.25pm.
Upon arrival, they tackled a blaze on the external part of the building.
They used two hose reels to douse the flames and stayed on the scene for 30 minutes.
