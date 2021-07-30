SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to building blaze in Chalvey

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters were called to a building fire in Chalvey last night.

    Crews from Slough and Langley attended the scene in Burlington Avenue at about 10.25pm.

    Upon arrival, they tackled a blaze on the external part of the building.

    They used two hose reels to douse the flames and stayed on the scene for 30 minutes.

