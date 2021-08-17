Chalvey Post Office to re-open next month in new location

Chalvey Post Office is to re-open next month at a new location opening 50 hours a week.

The existing Post Office in Alexandra Plaza, Chalvey Road West, closed in October 2019 following the resignation of the postmaster.

The new site will be at UDL, 22 Chalvey Road West and will be open Monday to Friday 9-6pm and Saturday 10-4pm.

It will open on Thursday, September 16 at 1pm.

Simon Grant, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to announce our plans to restore Post Office service.”

"We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. However, we would welcome feedback on access into the premises and inside the premises."

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 164946 until 14 September 2021.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

This week two postmasters in Windsor celebrated career milestones and were awarded for their decades of service. Find out about that here.