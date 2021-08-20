Public notices: Further details on Chalvey parking scheme

This week’s public notices feature changes to on-street parking in Slough and a road closure in Datchet.

Parking

Slough Borough Council has published details about its planned on-street parking schemes for Chalvey East.

The local authority has revealed it is creating a single zone, known as zone L, where residential parking permits will be required.

Permits may be issued to people at the following addresses:

All properties at Burlington Avenue

Odd numbers one to 59, even numbers two to 48, numbers one to four at Swan Court and number 61 (flats one to 24) in Chalvey Road East

All properties at College Avenue

The entire south side of Hilperton Road

All properties in King’s Road

All properties in Martin Road

Ragstone Road but visitor vouchers only for even numbered properties

The Crescent

Even numbers 160 to 196 at Windsor Road

Vehicles without permits will be allowed to wait in residents’ parking bays for up to one hour between 8am and 7pm Monday to Saturday at a number of locations (see the public notices for further details).

Households will be limited to two permits per property but this does not include the even numbered homes in Ragstone Road as the council says these properties have access to off-street parking.

The first residents parking permit will cost £45 per year with the price doubling to £90 for the second permit.

Traffic

Part of Eton Road in Datchet will be closed on Tuesday, September 7.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling southbound between property number 36 and property number 34 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

The closure is in place so overhead cabling works can be carried out.

Alternative routes will be available.

Pedestrian access

A footpath in Windsor is set to be closed for several months with no alternative route available.

Footpath 9A, and a section of Footpath 9, will be closed southward to its junction with B470 King Edward VII Avenue.

The closure, which will last from Monday, August 23, until Friday, December 10, is to allow emergency repair works to take place on the Jubilee River, which could present a danger to the public.

If you wish to have more information, please contact Mr Ben Cooke from BAM Nuttall Ltd working on behalf of the Environment Agency on 01276 634 484.

