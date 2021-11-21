Public notices: Compulsory purchase order secured at Chalvey tower block

PLANNING

The redevelopment of two tower blocks in Chalvey looks set to go ahead after the council secured a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the last remaining property on the site.

Plans to replace the 11-storey blocks with 193 homes priced at Slough Living Rent levels were approved in July 2019.

But the project has been held up by a stand-off with a flat owner in Ashbourne House.

Slough Borough Council has now revealed in this week’s public notices that its request for a CPO has been confirmed by the Government.

The order states: “The order as confirmed provides for the purchase for the purposes of facilitating the comprehensive regeneration of land at and adjacent to Tower House, including the demolition of the existing buildings and comprehensive redevelopment of the site comprising 193 residential units.”

Demolition got underway at Tower House in September last year and the confirmation of the CPO order should pave the way for the redevelopment to continue.

The CPO confirmation states that anyone aggrieved by the order can challenge its validity at the High Court within six weeks.

TRAFFIC

Clarence Crescent in Windsor will be shut between 9.30am and 3pm on Tuesday, December 7 for roadworks.

A diversion route will be available to drivers via Clarence Road and Alma Road.

Click here to see the latest public notices in the Express.