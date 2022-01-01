SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Warning given after fireworks found alight in Chalvey street

    The fire brigade has urged residents to use fireworks responsibility after attending smouldering fireworks left in the street in Chalvey.

    On its way back from a previous job in Belfast Avenue, Slough Fire Station crews stopped to put out fireworks that were still alight on a footpath on Chalvey Road East and Martin Road.

    It took the crew half an hour at 2am to make the scene safe.

    It has advised that those lighting fireworks do so on private property 'in a safe environment', and go back to extinguish them fully once they are out.

