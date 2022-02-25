Scheme offering vulnerable people safe places launched in Chalvey

A scheme designed to offer vulnerable people a safe place to go when they need help has launched in Chalvey.

The Safer Slough Partnership and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the Thames Valley has secured Government funding for projects which help improve safety in public spaces - with a particular focus on women and girls.

The funding has enabled the launch of the Safe Places Scheme in Chalvey, an initiative aiming to provide help and support to anyone who may feel unsafe and vulnerable when they are out and about.

This includes women and girls, those who have learning disabilities, the elderly, those with a physical disability, or people with mental health problems.

The council has been working with the Chalvey Community Partnership group, Thames Valley Police and other community organisations to get the scheme up and running.

Businesses are encouraged to sign up to the scheme and display a Safe Places sticker in the window (pictured below) which shows it is a place where a vulnerable person can go in an emergency.

Staff at the businesses will be trained on what to do and can offer a temporary safe haven or make a call to a carer or safe contact on the person’s behalf.

Councillor Beni Bains, lead member for regulation and public protection at Slough Council, said: “I’m pleased to see this scheme being launched in Chalvey and hope many businesses will sign up to help.

"We don’t expect they will have to make a lot of calls, but just having them be available to support someone vulnerable is a great display of community spirit.”

PCC Matthew Barber added: “I am delighted to welcome the launch of the Safe Places scheme in Chalvey, which will provide essential support to those who may feel vulnerable when they are out in their local community.

“I would encourage businesses to sign up to the scheme, where they will receive training on what to do and how they can offer a temporary safe haven, or make a call to a carer or safe contact on the individual’s behalf.”

The Curve, Slough Football Club's Arbour Park and all other council buildings are already part of the scheme.

If businesses are interested in finding out more, email communitysafety@slough.gov.uk

A full list of businesses signed up will be listed on the council’s website and on Chalvey Community Partnership’s social media accounts.

Read more about the Safe Places initiative nationally here.