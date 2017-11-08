Police appeal after man runs behind jogger exposing himself in Cippenham

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself and ran after a female jogger in Cippenham.

At about 6.15am on Tuesday, October 31, the woman was running from Westgate School towards The Long Barn pub in Cippenham Lane.

A man turned to face the jogger and exposed himself, running a short distance behind the victim while still exposing himself.

The offender was described as an Asian male, in his mid to late 20s, slim build, 6ft tall, with spiky black hair shaved at the sides. He was wearing blue jeans and a pink T-shirt.

Police said there were other people who may have seen the incident, including a woman in her 20s.

Anyone who may be able to help should call police on 101, quoting the reference 43170323074, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.