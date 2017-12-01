Firefighters rescue elderly woman from potential kitchen fire

Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman from a potential kitchen fire earlier this afternoon (Friday).

The pensioner had been cooking at her home in Topaz Close, Cippenham, at about 2.30pm when she fell over and couldn’t get back up.

She managed to pull an emergency chord which alerted a care line who immediately raised the alarm.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and helped the woman up before taking her cooking off the heat.

They stayed there for 45 minutes to ensure the house was safe.