Murder investigation launched after man dies following reports of fight at pub

A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 43-year-old man died following an incident at The Earl of Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane.

Officers were called to the pub at around 11.30pm last night (Wednesday) to reports of a fight in progress.

A 43-year-old man from Slough was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he has since passed away.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

A 35-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

There is currently a scene-watch in place.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit said: "You will notice an increased police presence over the coming days as we continue to investigate. If you have any concerns, please approach police.

"I am urging anybody with any information relating to this incident to contact us on the non-emergency number, quoting URN 1606 (9/5).

"I would like to re-assure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and two men are currently in custody."