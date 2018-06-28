Police offer fresh witness appeal after stabbing in Cippenham park

Thames Valley Police is re-issuing an appeal for witnesses after a man was stabbed at the Mercian Way Recreation Ground on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the park in Mercian Way at about 8.40pm to reports that a man was being assaulted.

A 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his head, ear and arm and required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Batten, of Force CID, Slough, said: “Although we have had a number of people come forward with information, I am making a further appeal to anyone who was in the recreation ground between 8pm and 9pm to make contact with us."

“This was a very serious incident, although, thankfully, the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is now out of hospital.

“There would have been a large number of people in the park at that time, and I am hoping other witnesses would have seen the incident and have important information to assist us in our investigation.

“There is currently an increased police presence in the area, and if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach one of our officers.

“We will be continuing to make further investigations and I re-iterate my appeal for witnesses to come forward."

A 24-year-old man from Slough who had been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 21-year-old man from Northolt who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent have now been released without charge.

Call police on 101, quoting URN 1604 (25/6) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.