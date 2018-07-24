SITE INDEX

    • Shed fire spreads to garden fences

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A shed fire in Cippenham spread to two fences today (Tuesday).

    Firefighters were called to Hayling Close at 2pm after the shed caught fire. The cause is not known.

    The fire then spread from the shed to the proprietor’s fence and that of their neighbours.

    It continued to spread to shrubbery behind the fence that backed onto Westgate School playing fields and took an hour-and-a-half to put out.

