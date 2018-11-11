Police and firefighters called to Cippenham house fire

04:41PM, Sunday 11 November 2018
Police and firefighters were called to a house fire in Cippenham last night.
Emergency services arrived at the scene in Oakfield Avenue at about 10.40pm.
The blaze is currently being treated as a potential arson offence.
A police spokeswoman said that an investigation will begin once the property is declared safe.
