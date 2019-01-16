Motorists face up to 16 weeks of roadworks in Cippenham to improve junction

Motorists in Cippenham face up to 16 weeks of disruption due to roadworks from Monday (Jan 21)

The roadworks will improve a key junction on the A4 with Elmshott Lane and Station Road.

The works will include temporary lane closures.

The work will include a new light-controlled toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, smarter traffic lights with systems that can sense congestion and adjust the phasing accordingly and the northside A4 pavement will be widened so there is more room for pedestrians and cyclists.