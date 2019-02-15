Cippenham metal workshop '50 per cent damaged' in fire

A metal workshop in Cippenham sustained serious damage after a fire broke out.

Two fire crews from Slough fire station were called to Metal Gates Ltd in Bath Road, near the junction with Elmshott Lane, at about 10.30am.

A metal gate that was being cured in a large oven toppled over, knocking the oven door open and causing a fire to start.

A few members of staff attempted to put out the flames before firefighters arrived, but according to one fireman on the scene the workshop sustained '50 per cent damage'.

No people were harmed in the incident, and firefighters were dousing the flames for about 45 minutes.