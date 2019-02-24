Firefighters rescue unconscious woman from Cippenham house fire

SITE INDEX

    Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire in Cippenham last night (Saturday).

    Crews were called out at about 11pm following reports of a blaze at a three-storey town house in Court Farm Close.

    The fire had started in a bedroom on the top floor, with the occupant raising the alarm. 

    By the time firefighters reached her, she had fallen unconscious but they carried her to safety. 

    After regaining consciousness, the woman was taken to hospital.

    Crews stayed on the scene until 2am and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

