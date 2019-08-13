SITE INDEX

    • Council serves notice on travellers to leave Cippenham Recreation Ground

    Councillor says there has been a vote to change the leadership at Slough Borough Council

    An eviction notice has been served on travellers who are pitched up at Cippenham Recreation Ground.

    Eyewitnesses told the Express a group of about 15 vehicles arrived at the park, near Station Road, last night.

    A council spokeswoman said bailiffs are currently on the scene having given notice to the travellers to leave the area at about 3pm.

