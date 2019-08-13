Council serves notice on travellers to leave Cippenham Recreation Ground

05:19PM, Tuesday 13 August 2019
An eviction notice has been served on travellers who are pitched up at Cippenham Recreation Ground.
Eyewitnesses told the Express a group of about 15 vehicles arrived at the park, near Station Road, last night.
A council spokeswoman said bailiffs are currently on the scene having given notice to the travellers to leave the area at about 3pm.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Doubt has been cast over the long-term future of Tesco Extra in Slough town centre.