Cippenham shopping parade owners clear up Co-op exit

The owners of the shopping parade in Elmshott Lane, Cippenham, have been forced to clear up a ‘huge misunderstanding’ over Co-op store shutting down.

The Co-op store is due to close later this month due to its lease expiring.

Mirenpass Limited, who own the shopping parade, said Co-op was offered a new lease but chose not to accept it for its own commercial reasons.

A letter circulated to residents and businesses said: “We have great plans for the future, so that this parade of shops will continue to be part of the community for many years to come.

“It has come to our attention that, unfortunately, there seems to be a huge misunderstanding circulating in the community regarding the existing Co-op supermarket within the parade of shops on Elmshott lane.

“We wish to inform you all that the Co-op were offered a new lease, which would have meant no loss of the shop and the staff, however for their own commercial reasons, Co-op have decided not to renew their lease.

“We are progressing with securing a new occupier, so that there will be a seamless continuation of the existing use with a re-vitalised parade of new brighter modern shops and high quality flats above.”

The Co-op confirmed to the Express the store will be closing on July 25.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank the community for its support over the years, and priority is now being given to support and retain our colleagues with positions available in nearby stores.”

The owners of the site also told the Express it plans to submit fresh proposals to redevelop the site in due course after a previous application for 119 flats and existing retail floor space with car parking, car club and bicycle storage was rejected by Slough Borough Council in September 2018.

The application went to appeal but this was dismissed towards the end of last year by the planning inspectorate.

However Mirenpass Limited were awarded partial costs due to Slough Borough Council acting 'unreasonably regarding matters relating to housing and land supply, highway safety, infrastructure, air quality and crime prevention'.

The statement added that ‘false information’ had spread about its previous proposals and there had never been any proposals to lose the shopping parade.