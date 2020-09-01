E-fit appeal after burglary in Cippenham

An e-fit has been released after jewellery, a laptop and watches were taken from a Cippenham home.

The burglary happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Thursday, August 6 at Dennis Way.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, returned to her home to find the rear patio door had been smashed.

She saw an unknown person upstairs before she left the property and called the police.

Four men then left the property and walked down Dennis Lane towards Elmshott Lane.

A laptop, an Apple watch, various other watches and a number of high value items of jewellery were taken from the property.

Officers investigating the burglary are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, saw anything suspicious in Dennis Way between 10pm and 10.15pm on 6 August, or recognise the person depicted in the e-fit image, please contact police.

Quote reference number 43200243762 online or call 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.