Plans to demolish Cippenham Working Men's Club and replace it with homes

Plans have been submitted to Slough Borough Council to demolish Cippenham Working Men's Club and replace it with five homes.

The site in Bath Road would be replaced with five new semi detached and terraced houses.

The applicant, Rosegold Estates Limited, says the five two-and-a-half storey houses would be on the land available following the demolition of the club.

On the design and access statement, it states: "The proposed development is in an accessible location, easily accessible for public transport and to a range of local services and facilities.

"We trust this application will attract officer support."

The plans can be viewed online by searching P/00611/006 on Slough Borough Council website.