Investigation underway after group attempt to break-in to Cippenham house

A police investigation is underway after a group of men tried to break-in to a house in Cippenham.

Thames Valley Police received a report at 10.35pm on Wednesday, October 21 that a group had run up to a house in Eltham Avenue and tried to gain access before running away.

Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200336555.