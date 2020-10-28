SITE INDEX

Wed, 28
12 °C
Thu, 29
14 °C
Fri, 30
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Investigation underway after group attempt to break-in to Cippenham house

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A police investigation is underway after a group of men tried to break-in to a house in Cippenham.

    Thames Valley Police received a report at 10.35pm on Wednesday, October 21 that a group had run up to a house in Eltham Avenue and tried to gain access before running away.

    Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200336555.

    Cippenham

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved