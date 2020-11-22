Man suffers knife wound to his back in Cippenham

Police have been given increased stop and search powers after an 18-year-man suffered a wound to his back.

This incident occurred last night (November 21) at around 8.45pm. The force believes the wound was caused by a knife.

In response, Thames Valley Police is sending out an increased number of uniformed police officers. It has authorised a Section 60 – powers to stop and search ‘without reasonable grounds’.

The order applies to the area ending with the A4 Bath Road, Cippenham Lane, Tunns Lane and the M4.

It is in place from 2pm today to 2pm tomorrow, when it will be reviewed and extended further if deemed necessary.

Inspector John Braddy, based at Slough police station, said: “I fully appreciate the concern that incidents such as this cause in the community.

“There will be an increased presence of uniformed police officers in the area to provide reassurance and to prevent any reoccurrence of any such incidents.

“These orders exist to help the police prevent serious violence and we do not take decisions to enact them lightly.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble, this is just one method that we are using to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

“Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance that you require.”

More information on stop and search and particularly Section 60 orders, can be found at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/st-s/stop-and-search/why-we-use-stop-and-search/