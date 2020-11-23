Police issue warning to those who carry weapons in Slough after section 60 order lifted

A Section 60 order in Cippenham, giving police the power to stop and search ‘without reasonable grounds’, has now been lifted.

The order was put in place on Saturday (November 21) after an 18-year-old man sustained a stab wound to the back. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Under the Public Order Act, the Section 60 order temporarily allowed officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence, in a defined location.

The Section 60 order ended at 2pm today.

Inspector John Braddy, based at Slough police station, said: “Thank you to the local community for their co-operation whilst this was in place and I hope that the high visibility police patrols provided some reassurance to you.

“Although this order has now been lifted, I would issue a stark warning to anybody who feels that they can carry weapons, that our officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers.

“This requires officers to have reasonable grounds of suspecting someone of carrying a weapon, controlled drug or any other tool to commit crime, and can and will be conducted if deemed necessary.

“If anyone has any information about anyone who carries a weapon, I would urge you to report it to police by calling 101 or making a report online.”

You can also report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online.