Victim threatened with knife during Boxing Day robbery in Cippenham

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to find a ‘cowardly’ robber who threatened a man with a knife in Cippenham on Boxing Day.

The suspect approached his victim in Brook Path, near the Cippenham Royal British Legion Club, at about 9am.

He demanded cash and threatened the man with a knife

Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over his money and the robber then ran away.

Police described the suspect as a black male who was about 17-years-old and 6ft 1ins tall.

He had braids in his hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Officer DC Mo Sariq, of the priority crime team based at Slough Police Station, said: “We would like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or can assist in bringing the offender to answer for his cowardly actions.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200441228 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.