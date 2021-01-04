Cippenham School closes to most pupils this week

Cippenham School is switching to remote learning this week and will only open for vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.

The school, which is run by The Gold Rose multi-academy trust, said a ‘significant number’ of its staff are following union advice and remaining at home due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

Trust chairman Sonny Sidhu said: “The high number of staff absences plus the very high rate of infection locally, which is rising, and the ease of transmission of this new variant of the virus leads us to conclude that we cannot, at this moment in time, be confident of ensuring acceptable levels of safety.”

The Elmshott Lane school will be closed to all children for the next two days with all learning switched to remote.

From Wednesday the school will open to children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

The trust said it will be reviewing its decision daily but it is unlikely to change in the next week.