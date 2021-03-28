Man wielding hunting knife targets Greggs bakery in Cippenham

A man brandishing a hunting knife robbed a Greggs bakery in Cippenham in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The intruder barged his way into the Bath Road store between 5am and 6am while a female member of staff was opening up.

He threatened the employee and made off with a quantity of cash.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was uninjured.

Police said a silver hatchback vehicle with an unknown registration number is suspected of being involved in the robbery.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Jefferson, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim, who was in the process of opening the store.

“Thankfully, she was not injured, but was left shaken by the incident.

“I am releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to, as well as a still photograph of a vehicle suspected to be involved in this incident, and would urge anybody who has any information to please make contact with police.

“The suspect who entered the store is described as a white man, aged in his thirties.

“He was of large build and was wearing a black ski mask, hooded jacket with the hood up, jogging bottoms and black trainers.

“There is no description of the driver of the silver hatchback vehicle.”

Image of silver hatchback believed to be involved in the robbery

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210128713.

Alternative, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.