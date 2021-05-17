CCTV images released after woman robbed of cash and bank card in Cippenham

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images after a woman was robbed of her bank card and cash in Washington Drive in Cippenham.

At 11.45am on January 8 (Friday), a woman aged in her sixties was moving shopping from her car into her property in Washington Drive in Cippenham.

Two men approached her to offer assistance with her shopping, which she declined. However the victim was followed towards the front door of her property by the two men.

It was then discovered that her bank card and a quantity of cash was taken from her. The offenders also searched the boot of her car.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

TVP has now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, of Slough police station, said: “I am releasing these still images from CCTV footage as part of a re-appeal for witnesses or information regarding this incident.

“Despite the images not being of the highest quality, we would still urge anyone that thinks they recognise the men pictured to get in touch with police. We believe they have information that could be important to this investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them, or has information on the incident itself, is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, or you can also report online here. Please quote reference 43210009198 when doing so.

“If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, for 100 per cent anonymity.”