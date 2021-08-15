Two teenagers in serious condition after stabbing in Cippenham

Two teenagers have been stabbed in a ‘serious assault’ after a fight broke out between a group of youths in Cippenham, Slough.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the Eltham Avenue area at around 5pm following reports that two male teenagers had been assaulted following a fight between a number of youths.

Both were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Hurdley, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating this assault, following the reported altercation.

“One arrest has been made and our enquiries are continuing.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to please come forward, if they haven’t already done so, or if anyone has any information that they believe could help our investigation then please do get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can report online quoting reference 1550 of 15/8/2021.

“Or if they wish to report anonymously they can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to make our enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in avoiding the area as road closures have been put in place”.