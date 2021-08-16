Cippenham stabbing: Two arrested in connection with knife attack

Thames Valley Police has arrested two men in connection with a stabbing in Cippenham last night.

Officers were called at 5.05pm following reports of a fight in the park at the bottom of Langtree Avenue, bordered by Eltham Avenue.

During the altercation, two teenage boys suffered stab wounds and had to be taken to hospital where they remain with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Katy Lewis of Slough CID, said: “This was a large altercation that occurred in the late afternoon, and I am confident that this will have been witnessed by a number of people.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened or who has dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident or the events leading up to the altercation to please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 4320365643.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thames Valley Police said it believes the stabbing is an isolated incident and said those involved were known to each other.

A statement added: “Incidents such as this are naturally concerning in the local community, but we are committed to investigating such incidents and we have two men in custody.

“We do believe this to be an isolated incident, and that victims and offenders are known to each other, but that does not lessen the impact of what has occurred.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and would urge the local community to speak to any of our officers on the scene with any concerns or information that they have.”