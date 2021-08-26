Firefighters called to tackle shed fire in Cippenham

SITE INDEX

    Firefighters were called to put out a shed fire in Cippenham last night.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station arrived at the scene in Mallard Drive at about 7.30pm.

    The blaze had spread from the shed to a nearby garage and the crews spent about 90 minutes extinguishing the flames.

