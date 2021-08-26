Firefighters called to tackle shed fire in Cippenham

10:48AM, Thursday 26 August 2021
Firefighters were called to put out a shed fire in Cippenham last night.
Crews from Slough Fire Station arrived at the scene in Mallard Drive at about 7.30pm.
The blaze had spread from the shed to a nearby garage and the crews spent about 90 minutes extinguishing the flames.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
This weekend’s smart motorway closures on the M4 will be shorter than usual due to separate bridge works taking place in West Berkshire (Junctions 13-14)
The M4 will be closed in both directions over the weekend, starting 8pm tonight (Friday)