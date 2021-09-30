Teenager has bike stolen on birthday by man with knife in Cippenham

A 13-year-old boy was forced to leave his new bike behind after a man approached him with a knife on his birthday in Deerwood Park, Cippenham.

Police said that the teenager was sat near the gym area of the park with his new bike and his friends at 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 28, when he noticed a man of athletic build, in his late teens to early twenties and around 6ft tall, coming towards them.

The man then took a knife out of his clothing which led to the victim picking up his bike and starting to run away with it. His friends had already escaped.

The boy dropped his bike, a Riverside 500 grey and red hybrid, as he was trying to get away so he could run faster.

He then looked back to see that the suspect had picked up his bike before running home.

The offender was wearing a light green hooded top with a dark green body warmer over the top, a red triangle bandana covering his face and light blue gardening gloves.

Staff investigator, Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: “This incident took place on the victim’s birthday when he was celebrating with his friends. This incident will now have a memorable effect on him for the wrong reasons.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed, or has information about this incident, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210438057.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”