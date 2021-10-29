Knife-wielding robbers target Cippenham's Asda supermarket

Cippenham’s Asda supermarket was targeted by knife-wielding robbers during a raid last night.

Police said a white Transit van pulled up at the store, in Telford Drive, at 9.45pm and two people got.

One of the assailants ran into the store with a knife and grabbed a security trolley that a member of staff had which contained a large amount of cash.

The hooded man took the trolley to the front of the shop and loaded it into the back of the van with the help of his accomplice.

Police said they then got in the van and managed to prize open the trolley to grab the cash while they made their getaway.

The force believes a silver/grey Mitsubishi Outlander car left with the van with the vehicle described as a plug-in Hybrid version that had PHEV on the rear.

The white Transit van was later discovered on Amerden Way and the offenders are believed to have left on foot towards Tamarisk Way.

Police said the man who brandished the knife inside the shop was wearing a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, dark gloves and a face covering.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emily Evans, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this incident to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal for anyone who may have seen the two vehicles near Amerden Way to also get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting the reference 43210487473.”

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”