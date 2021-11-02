Plans to redevelop Cippenham shopping parade will go to appeal

Controversial plans to redevelop a shopping parade in Cippenham into 84 flats and shops is set to go to appeal.

Developers Mirenpass Ltd wanted to build a four-storey building consisting of nine three-beds, 19 two-beds, and 56 one-bedroom apartments, as well as over 100 basement level car parking spaces – but only 26 of those spaces were for the future occupiers.

It was heard at the planning meeting last December, the revamped site at 17-31 Elmshott Lane would make 'best use' of a brownfield site and the developers have amended the plans by removing the rear windows and reducing the building’s height 'significantly' to address concerns.

But this didn’t quash planning officers’ and councillors concerns and it was rejected on the grounds of overdevelopment, harm to the character of the area, impact to neighbouring 33 Elmshott Lane, 'poor' living conditions of the proposed flats, and lack of affordable housing.

Cippenham residents were sent a letter dated October 20, stating Mirenpass Ltd has lodged an appeal to the secretary of state against the decision made by the council.

This means a planning inspectorate could overturn the committee’s decision, giving the plans the go-ahead, if they disagree with the reasons for refusal.

This will be the second time the plans have gone to appeal. A previous scheme for 119 flats was rejected in 2018 and was not overturned by the planning inspector – but they acknowledged its housing and economic benefits.

Residents have until November 24 to make their representations.