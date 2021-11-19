Cippenham Royal British Legion returns to its full Remembrance service

Members young and old of the Cippenham community joined together in remembrance on Sunday.

The village of Cippenham ‘came out in force’ to pay their respects to the fallen this Remembrance as Cippenham Royal British Legion returned to its full service and parade for the first time in two years.

Local armed forces and cadets, Cippenham scouts, beavers and cubs, police, St Johns ambulance and local dignitaries attended the event.

The parade marched off from Cippenham Royal British Legion at 10.25am, accompanied by the drum corps.

Slough Air Cadets and Army Cadets took part, taking on the role of guard of honour.