Motorcycle rider dies following fatal crash on the Colnbrook Bypass

01:15PM, Wednesday 16 May 2018
A 64-year-old man riding a motorcycle died following a fatal road collision on the Colnbrook bypass yesterday (Tuesday).
Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident which occurred at about 2.35pm.
The road was closed in both directions for more than three hours.
His next of kin has been informed.
The investigating officer, Detective Constable Katy Kent from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Reading is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.
If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'URN 756 of 15/5', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
